Video conference helps quickly solve land issues

Monday was, as usual, grievances day. Instead of the regular meeting hall, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao arranged it in the video conference room.

When an aged woman from Kalher — Kuna Shivamma — submitted a complaint to the Collector that names of other persons were registered in the records dealing with her property, Mr. Hanumantha Rao made a video call to the Tahsildar concerned and directed him to address the issue immediately.

In order to bring pressure on the mandal-level officials to deliver service to the public, the Collector made Ms. Shivamma to be seated next to him during his review with the official concerned.

Missing names

In another case regarding land records, the Collector received a complaint of Md. Khaja Miya who subitted that the names of hereditary owners were missing and other names had been included in the records dealing with his property. The Collector made a video call to Patancheru Tahsildar in the presence of the complainant and directed him to correct the records immediately.

With the initiative showing positive results in addressing the problems and satisfying the complainants, the Sangareddy District Collector has decided to make it a regular feature and conduct video conference to address grievances on last Monday of every month.

“Today I have seen the happiness among the public whose long-pending problems were addressed. This is an inspiration for us. Let us hold video conference on grievance on last Monday of every month. All the officials at mandal level should be at the mandal centre and participate in the conference. We can easily address the problems of the public and create confidence among them,” said Mr. Rao.