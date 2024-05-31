ADVERTISEMENT

Video clip on Asaduddin doctored, says AIMIM

Published - May 31, 2024 11:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) clarified on Friday that a video clip that was circulating on social media, in which party president Asaduddin Owaisi is purportedly seen voicing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning a third term, is doctored.

The party’s official handle on ‘X’ juxtaposed two video clips of Mr. Owaisi. The first purportedly showed the doctored video, while the second one showed Mr. Owaisi stating that his party hopes that Mr. Modi is not elected for a third term in office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US