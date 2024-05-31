Video clip on Asaduddin doctored, says AIMIM

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) clarified on Friday that a video clip that was circulating on social media, in which party president Asaduddin Owaisi is purportedly seen voicing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning a third term, is doctored.

The party’s official handle on ‘X’ juxtaposed two video clips of Mr. Owaisi. The first purportedly showed the doctored video, while the second one showed Mr. Owaisi stating that his party hopes that Mr. Modi is not elected for a third term in office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.