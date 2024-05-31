GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Video clip on Asaduddin doctored, says AIMIM

Published - May 31, 2024 11:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) clarified on Friday that a video clip that was circulating on social media, in which party president Asaduddin Owaisi is purportedly seen voicing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning a third term, is doctored.

The party’s official handle on ‘X’ juxtaposed two video clips of Mr. Owaisi. The first purportedly showed the doctored video, while the second one showed Mr. Owaisi stating that his party hopes that Mr. Modi is not elected for a third term in office.

