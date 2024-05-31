Video clip on Asaduddin doctored, says AIMIM

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) clarified on Friday that a video clip that was circulating on social media, in which party president Asaduddin Owaisi is purportedly seen voicing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning a third term, is doctored.

The party’s official handle on ‘X’ juxtaposed two video clips of Mr. Owaisi. The first purportedly showed the doctored video, while the second one showed Mr. Owaisi stating that his party hopes that Mr. Modi is not elected for a third term in office.