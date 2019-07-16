Video clip lands 11 KMC contract staff in trouble

As many as 11 outsourced employees of Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) landed in trouble after short videos allegedly made by them using the TikTok video app on the premises of the KMC office, while on duty a few days ago, earned the wrath of the civic authorities.

The short videos of one-to-two-minute duration purportedly made by the 11 employees, including three women, on TikTok donning the roles of singers and artistes showcasing their acting skills during working hours went viral on social media on Monday.

This has evoked angry reactions from netizens on various social media platforms who denounced shooting of videos on the KMC premises much to the chagrin of their colleagues as well as visitors to the office.

Meanwhile, Khammam Municipal Commissioner J Srinivas Rao on Tuesday issued orders shifting four data entry operators to other sections and four office subordinates on field duty.

The authorities also imposed wage cut on all the 11 employees for ten days on charges of ‘misusing’ the office premises. They have been warned of stern action if they failed to mend their ways.