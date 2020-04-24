Video calling, movies give relief to migrants at shelter homes

For the stranded migrant workers housed in the State-run temporary shelters here, the video calling and movie screening facilities provided by the district administration at the relief shelters in the town are providing some kind of solace to them in these difficult times.

The lockdown induced by the COVID-19 threat displaced many migrant workers, including seasonal farm labourers, workers of the construction firms, granite factories and other industries, leaving them in the lurch.

Dozens of the distressed migrant workers are presently sheltered in two relief camps set up at Shadikhana and Ambedkar Bhavan in the town.

Keeping in view the larger concentration of migrant workers in the industrial and agricultural hubs of the district, the administration has opened as many as 18 relief camps to provide shelter and food to the displaced workers.

These relief camps have become temporary homes for more than 480 migrant labourers, including those who were stopped midway while on their way back home on foot to far off places.

Thanks to the initiative of Collector R. V. Karnan, the authorities have made available video calling facility and installed TVs and LCD screens in some of the relief camps to help the migrant workers stay in touch with their families in these tough times.

“We have provided access to free mobile data to the migrant workers in possession of smart phones to stay connected to their kith and kin during their stay in the temporary shelter at Ambedkar Bhavan here,” said K Satyanarayana, Deputy Director, Social Welfare, Khammam.

A majority of the 44 persons presently housed in Ambedkar Bhavan are from North and Central India, he said, adding that food and snacks are being served daily in hygienic conditions.

As per the choice of the north Indian migrant workers, the CDs of some famous Hindi movies have been made available to them, he noted.

“We are trying to pass the time by watching old Hindi movies and playing carrom in the shelter home,” noted Ramesh, a migrant worker from Asawari village in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.

“I am in regular touch with my wife and my aged parents, who are anxiously waiting for me,” he said thanking the officials for sharing free mobile data for remaining connected to his kith and kin.

“I have watched the all time blockbuster Sholay and action packed Bollywood movie Super 30 in the past few days to overcome anxiety of uncertain future,” Mr. Ramesh said longing to return home soon after the end of the lockdown.