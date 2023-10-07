Victims of cyber fraud get ₹2.23 crore refund

October 07, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad police have refunded ₹2.23 crore to victims of cyber crimes in 44 cases after freezing the bank accounts of online fraudsters.

Stephen Raveendra, Commissioner of Cyberabad, said that the Cyber Crime police has taken up a drive to help the victims to get the money they lost in different online frauds. “The funds seized in the suspect/beneficiary bank accounts were refunded to the victims after following the due process of the court. In 44 cases, the victims received court orders for a refund of ₹2,23,89,575,” said the official.

Explaining the process of how a victim of cyber crime can get their money refunded, officials said that when an individual reports a cyber crime case online - either through ‘1930’ or through National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), a petition is directed to police and the nodal officers of concerned banks for investigation.

“During the investigation, the Investigation Officer (IO), with the help of NCRP report of bank transactions, seizes the amount in the suspect’s accounts as per Section 102 of CrPC. Further, the IO asks the victim to file a petition under Section 457 CrPC in the jurisdictional court, which helps in getting the order to refund the amount seized,” said the official.

Following the court order, the IO will follow up with the banks and the amount is refunded to the accounts of the victims.

