Victim’s kin protest against Police inaction in identifying accident victim and informing them

January 06, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Tension prevailed from the morning in the district headquarters on Friday when relatives of a deceased person staged a protest at both the district hospital and the Zilla Parishad meeting hall where Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao was attending a meeting.

In an effort to control the agitators, the police used lathis and one women constable reportedly kicked a woman in her abdomen escalating tension further.

According to sources, one Errolla Chinna alias Srinivas (28), native of Krishnapur village in Jharasangam mandal, was doing small time jobs in television serial shootings at Hyderabad. He used live in Hyderabad for few months at a stretch and his family got accustomed to that.

On the night of December 18, he met with an accident in Sultanpur village limits and he was shifted to government hospital at Sangareddy by an ambulance staff. He breathed last on December 23 while undergoing treatment. The body was kept in morgue.

His family members tried to contact him but he was not reachable and they thought he was busy otherwise.

Till Thursday neither the police of Sangareddy, where he died, nor of Pulkal, where the accident took place, took any steps to identify the victim. They got into their act only on Thursday when the hospital staff informed them that the body was getting decomposed and they would hand it over to the municipal staff for last rites.

Suddenly, the police woke up to their error and were able to find Aadhar card of Chinna and asked Kishtapur village sarpanch whether the person belongs Kishtapur. The villagers then identified him. Large number of relatives and villagers reached the district headquarters in the morning and staged a protest at the hospital. The agitated villagers went to the Zilla Parishad Office also.

Learning about the incident, Mr. Harish Rao assured the agitated villagers to offer an outsourcing job to the family members of Chinnu and a double bedroom house.

Responding to the incident, Mr. Harish Rao said that there was negligence on the part of police in collecting the details and medical staff while treating the person. He directed Sangareddy District Collector A. Sharath to take action against those responsible.

The Minister’s response calmed the protestors who withdrew their agitation. However, there was huge criticism over the gross negligence exhibited by the police in tracing the whereabouts of the deceased and informing the family members.