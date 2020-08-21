Victim AE survived COVID

This was his first shift at power plant after recovery

The first of the nine bodies recovered from the fire accident spot at Srisailam power plant on Friday, was of 32-year-old assistant engineer Dharavath Sundar Naik, who got cured of COVID only last month.

Sundar Naik studied hard to get a government job. He and his family members mingled with everybody, residents of Jagan Naik thanda said, even as the rescue efforts continued.

But, soon the small habitation of Vallabhapuram village of Chivvemla mandal in the district was in a pall of gloom when Naik’s body surfaced.

According to locals, Mr. Naik was in the village along with his family last month for COVID-19 home quarantine, and left in the last week of July for Srisailam, where the family lives in government quarters.

Mr. Naik’s father Dharavath Nagesh was also keen about a government service for his son. He was an employee at the District Cooperative Office. As news spread about the fire mishap, he along with his wife Kalpana rushed to Srisailam.

Mr. Naik was survived by his wife Prameela and two little daughters Mahaswi and Nihaswi. After beating COVID, this was Naik’s first shift at work on Thursday. He had left home at 8.30 p.m., and that was when we saw him last, his neighbours added.