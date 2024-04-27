GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar visits Bharat Biotech facility

April 27, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Bharat Biotech Campus, Genome Valley, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Bharat Biotech Campus, Genome Valley, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan planting a sapling at Bharat Biotech Campus, in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, on Friday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan planting a sapling at Bharat Biotech Campus, in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, on Friday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar recalled the critical role played by Bharat Biotech in the country’s immunisation programmes during a visit to their manufacturing facility in Genome Valley on Friday.

The visit highlighted Bharat Biotech’s efforts in combating COVID-19 pandemic with its vaccine, Covaxin. Mr Dhankar was accompanied by Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan.

The Vice-President was given a briefing about the company’s production processes and new vaccine development initiatives. He specifically acknowledged their focus on neglected diseases like malaria, cholera, tuberculosis, and chikungunya, which affect people in developing nations.

Planting a medicinal sapling to mark the visit, the Vice-President praised Bharat Biotech’s contribution to digital healthcare advancements. He concluded by emphasising the importance of collaboration between industry, academia, and increased research support across all sectors.

The Vice-President interacted with the scientists and team leaders and applauded the collective determination to develop novel vaccines and make India self-reliant, according to a press note.

