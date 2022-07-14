Vice-President inaugurates blood transfusion centre

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday inaugurated a blood transfusion centre, research laboratory, two auditoriums, and a diagnostic centre at Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Shivarampally here.

Thalassemia is a preventable genetic, incurable blood disorder, which is preventable and TSCS is the only organisation in the world serving more than 3,200 patients under one roof. “Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) which is expensive but the only treatment for Thalassemia, we are doing it for free with the help from donors under CSR activities; Telangana government is supporting through Aarogyasree,” TSCS president Chandrakant Agarwal said, adding that they are working towards the eradication of Thalassemia with the help of several voluntary organisations.