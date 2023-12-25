Vice-President Dhankar to release postal cover of Konda Madhav Reddy

December 25, 2023 06:51 am | Updated 06:51 am IST - Hyderabad

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will release a special postal cover to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of legal luminary Konda Madhav Reddy at A.V. College, Gagan Mahal, Hyderabad, on December 27.

Mr. Reddy served as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai High Courts and as Governor of Maharashtra. The special postal cover being released in honour of Justice Reddy is a momentous occasion which captures the essence of his life and works and the values he stood for, said Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, chairman of Justice Konda Madhav Reddy Foundation, Hyderabad. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Justice of Telangana Alok Aradhe will participate in the event.

