ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-President Dhankar to release postal cover of Konda Madhav Reddy

December 25, 2023 06:51 am | Updated 06:51 am IST - Hyderabad

Mr. Reddy served as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai High Courts and as Governor of Maharashtra

The Hindu Bureau

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will release a special postal cover to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of legal luminary Konda Madhav Reddy at A.V. College, Gagan Mahal, Hyderabad, on December 27.

Mr. Reddy served as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai High Courts and as Governor of Maharashtra. The special postal cover being released in honour of Justice Reddy is a momentous occasion which captures the essence of his life and works and the values he stood for, said Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, chairman of Justice Konda Madhav Reddy Foundation, Hyderabad. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Justice of Telangana Alok Aradhe will participate in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US