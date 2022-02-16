Vice-Chancellors asked to explore CSR funding

Education Minister Sabitha addresses VCs’ meeting

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) was asked by the Government to constitute a Committee on resource mobilisation and explore funds from corporates from the CSR funding.

The suggestion was made at the Vice-Chancellor’s Conference held at Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana that was attended by Education Minister P. Sabitha Indira Reddy, Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Education and Vice-Chancellors’ of Telangana State Universities.

The Minister appreciated the presentations made by the Vice-Chancellors of eleven state Universities in Telangana and they dealt with the post-pandemic period to ensure smooth transformation into serious academics. She said that enrollment percentage of girls in higher education has increased significantly since the formation of the State.

Mr. Somesh Kumar highlighted the important expectations from Universities especially since the world of work was fast changing and suggested that Universities need to adapt the changes quickly. He also engaged the Universities to prepare an Action Plan to enhance Research, infrastructure and utilise JRF and incentivise the bright minds.

Prof. R. Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE made a detailed presentation about the Higher Education scenario in Telangana and the steps being taken up by TSCHE in this regard. He also urged the Vice-Chancellors’ to explore the possibilities of academic quality enhancement and improve the linkages with industry. The Minister launched the eOFFICE of TSCHE, OU, JNTUH and Kakatiya Universities. Prof. V. Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE presented the road map for further actions.