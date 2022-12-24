ADVERTISEMENT

Vibrant entrepreneurial environment in the country: Srivari Chandrasekhar

December 24, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Graduates celebrate their success at the ICFAI convocation in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“Some of the most original and innovative ideas were born out of dire situations,” said secretary of the Department of Science and Technology Srivari Chandrasekhar, and asked students to keep on innovating to come up with new ideas for solutions that the country needs for its problems.

He said this while delivering his convocation address during the 12th ICFAI Convocation on Saturday. “Though publications and patents are essential for scientific research, there is an immediate need for original and socially-relevant research that can touch the lives of the common man,” he said.

Dr. Chandrasekhar cited several examples of frugal innovations that have significantly impacted people and society, such as sewage pipe homes, voice prosthetics, Jaipur foot, and indigenous low-cost coronary stents developed by former President Abdul Kalam and Dr. Soma Raju. He also mentioned Sonam Wangchuk, whose innovations have improved the lives of the people of Ladakh through a solution for the water problem and of the Indian Army personnel through innovative solar-powered mobile tents.

He added that the presence of more than 100 unicorns shows the highly vibrant entrepreneurial environment in the country and the opportunities that start-ups have. He told the graduating students that they would be leaders in ‘Amrit Kaal’, referring to the huge demographic dividend that India has.

During the convocation, 2,505 students received their degrees. Ten students were awarded Ph.D. degrees and 1,155 were given MBA degrees. The N J Yasaswy Best Teacher awards were given to professors Radha Mohan from the Business School, Gowri Shankar Brahma from the Science & Technology School, and Rakesh Suryadevara from the Law School.

K. K. Venugopal, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India; Dr. B V Doshi, Vastu Shilpa Consultants, Ahmedabad, and Dr. H R Nagendra, Chancellor, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, Bengaluru were conferred with honoris causa by IFHE. Chancellor of the university C Rangarajan presided over the programme.

