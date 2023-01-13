VHR to meet CS seeking installation of Ambedkar statue at Punjagutta

January 13, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former PCC president and senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao said the Congress party would meet the new Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and request her to permit the installation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Punjagutta from where it was ‘illegally’ removed by the government.

At a press conference here, he said he had won the legal battle against the removal of the statue after several years and at least the government should come forward to place the statue from where it was removed. He said the court had asked the police to hand over the statue to him in the same condition it was removed.

He said this court order was a huge victory for the Congress that believes in equality to all and also revers the late Ambedkar because of whom the downtrodden have gained self-respect. He said removal of the statue by the police citing no permission from the GHMC and the subsequent silence of the government indicated that the TRS does not respect Dr. Ambedkar. He thanked the lawyers Srinivas Sharma and Sunil for fighting the case.