Telangana

VHR tests positive

Former Congress MP admitted to private hospital

Former PCC chief and senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital.

The former MP has been quite active during the lockdown interacting with people distributing food material. He has also toured some districts as a part of the party’s call for protests on Godavari and Krishna projects.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said in a statement that Congress leaders in public life are being affected with the virus and wished speedy recovery to him.

