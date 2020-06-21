VHR tests positive

Former PCC chief and senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital.

The former MP has been quite active during the lockdown interacting with people distributing food material. He has also toured some districts as a part of the party’s call for protests on Godavari and Krishna projects.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said in a statement that Congress leaders in public life are being affected with the virus and wished speedy recovery to him.