VHR flays TRS ministers for not visiting blast site

04 June 2020 18:53 IST

Miners had hoped for ₹1 crore compensation like the one given in AP

Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao has found fault with the State ministers for neither visiting the site of the explosion at Singareni OCP-1 mine in Ramagundam region nor consoling the members of the bereaved families.

Mr. Hanumanth Rao along with former minister Agam Chandrashekhar, MLC Ramulu Naik, Congress leaders Erla Komuraiah, Makhan Singh Thakur and others visited Godavarikhani on Thursday and consoled the membrs of the bereaved families. Talking to newsmen, he flayed the State ministers for not showing any concern for the welfare of the coal miners and their families.

He said that the coal miners expected that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao would follow the policy of his friend and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy and announce compensation of ₹ 1 crore to each bereaved family. But, the government had failed to follow the AP government example, he added.

Flaying the State government for registering cases against Congress leaders who were visiting the irrigation projects in the state, he demanded a CBI probe into the custodial death of Dalit in Manthani police station. He alleged that the Dalits and others were suppressed in the Telangana State.