VHR faults Pawan Kalyan for praising Modi

November 09, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

Senior Congress leader and former PCC president V. Hanumanth Rao has faulted actor and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he had done little for Andhra Pradesh.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Hanumanth Rao wondered why Pawan Kalyan could not confront the Prime Minister on special status to Andhra Pradesh. “He should at least have raised the issue of the BJP government not filling up 2 crore jobs and transferring ₹ 15 lakh into the accounts of all,” he questioned.

Mr. Rao said just because Pawan Kalyan had a good fan following, the Prime Minister made him sit besides him. It is the Congress which alone has worked for the upliftment of the weaker sections, he said, and questioned how Pawan Kalyan could claim that Mr. Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time. He said who will believe the BJP and the JSP if they claim that a BC would be made the Chief Minister in Telangana if the BJP comes to power. He urged the caste organisations to be careful while casting their votes. He said Mr. Modi was now chanting OBC mantra to woo the BCs.

“I had demanded caste census, lifting creamy layer and creating a OBC ministry but none has been conceded,” he said. Mr. Hanumanth Rao said the BJP has no love for the BCs or otherwise why it would have unceremoniously removed Bandi Sanjay, a backward classes leader, without any reason.