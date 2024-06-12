GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VHR applauds Naidu for promoting BCs in Cabinet 

Published - June 12, 2024 06:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau
V. Hanumantha Rao

V. Hanumantha Rao | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Senior Congress leader and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao has commended Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for inducting eight MLAs from the Backward Classes (BC) into his Cabinet, stating that it was a commendable effort towards inclusive governance. 

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Mr. Rao highlighted Mr. Naidu’s political journey, noting his rise from Youth Congress president to becoming the Chief Minister four times. “Chandrababu Naidu’s dedication to public service and his commitment to uplifting the Backward Classes is evident,” said Mr. Rao.  

The former MP also drew attention to the need for a caste census, urging leaders like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, both key leaders in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), to spearhead this initiative. “A caste census is crucial for understanding and addressing the socio-economic disparities faced by various communities,” he emphasised. 

In his remarks, Mr. Rao also lauded the efforts of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for championing the cause of weaker sections of society. He expressed confidence in Ms. Priyanka Gandhi’s political prowess, suggesting that she would secure a significant victory if she contested in Wayanad.  

