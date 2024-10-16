VHP seeks protection for temples

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Telangana unit, has urged City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand to take necessary steps to protect the temples by establishing picket points and crush “fanatical” forces with an iron hand.

In a memorandum submitted to the Commissioner, VHP leaders M. Ramaraju, R. Shashidhar and B. Narsimha Murthy said the recent attacks on temples in the capital is “deeply distressing and upsetting” and claimed that these were done in a “planned and deliberate” manner.

The organisation called for an immediate full investigation into these incidents, arrest of suspected persons, and installation of CC cameras in sensitive locations, as they sense a conspiracy to rouse communal passions, said a press release.