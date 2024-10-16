GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VHP seeks protection for temples

Published - October 16, 2024 11:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Telangana unit, has urged City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand to take necessary steps to protect the temples by establishing picket points and crush “fanatical” forces with an iron hand.

In a memorandum submitted to the Commissioner, VHP leaders M. Ramaraju, R. Shashidhar and B. Narsimha Murthy said the recent attacks on temples in the capital is “deeply distressing and upsetting” and claimed that these were done in a “planned and deliberate” manner.

The organisation called for an immediate full investigation into these incidents, arrest of suspected persons, and installation of CC cameras in sensitive locations, as they sense a conspiracy to rouse communal passions, said a press release.

Published - October 16, 2024 11:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.