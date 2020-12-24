VHP fund-raising for Ram Mandir from Jan. 15

Hyderabad

24 December 2020 07:31 IST

A nation-wide fund-raising campaign to build Ram temple at Ayodhya is to be launched by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in to speed up the construction work.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad international working president Alok Kumar told media persons here that the campaign would cover 55 crore people in four lakh villages across the country.

People would be encouraged to chip in as little as ₹10 per individual and ₹100 per household with no restriction on the higher level of contributions.

Mr.Kumar said that the VHP had resolved to extend all cooperation to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for collecting monetary offerings.

In Telangana alone, the volunteers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad would reach out to more than three crore people from four lakh families in 9,000 villages.

While the nation-wide campaign would commence on January 15 and conclude on February 27, in Telangana it would start on January 20.

“The collection would be made by coupons printed in the denomination of ₹10, ₹100 and ₹1,000.

For donations above ₹ 2,000, receipts will be issued to enable donors avail Section 80G benefits of the Income Tax Act,” he said.

Mr. Alok Kumar said that each collection team would be of five volunteers, and a depositor would be made incharge of five teams. All collections would be deposited in the bank account of the Teerth Kshetra within 48 hours. “We don’t have any target, as we know there will be a overwhelming response,” said Mr. Alok Kumar.