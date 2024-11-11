ADVERTISEMENT

VHP flays State govt. for temple vandalism

Published - November 11, 2024 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has accused the government of utterly failing to arrest the spree of attacks on temples in the State or in severely punishing the perpetrators of the crimes.

VHP leader Ravinuthala Sashidhar on Monday alleged that jihadi elements have been continuing attacks on the temples emboldened by the government’s efforts to caricature them as works of mentally ill persons. This has raised doubts that the government is not serious in ensuring such incidents are not repeated, he said after visiting the vandalised temple in Jukal, in Shamshabad.

Mr. Sashidhar demanded the government to investigate the hand of local people too in the crime, said a press release.

