VHP demands de-registration of parties for promising religious quota

November 27, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Monday, has urged the Election Commission (EC) to consider cancellation of political party registration for BRS, Congress and the Majlis party for violating constitutional principles by promising reservations based on religion.

In a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, VHP State secretary S. Pandarinath, vice-president Sunitha Rammohan Reddy and others, had accused the parties mentioned above of “engaging in appeasement politics on religious grounds, specifically regarding religion-based schemes, a practice that not only violates the principles of a fair and secular democracy but also undermines the sanctity of our Constitution”.

“As an organisation committed to fostering harmony and preserving the cultural and religious fabric of our nation, we find the promises of Muslim reservations made by these parties deeply troubling. This is against the ethos of a secular and inclusive society,” said the memorandum.

The organisation pointed out that a five-judge bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court held that Muslim reservations were unconstitutional on November 8, 2005, and “the matter is currently under consideration by the Supreme Court. “Pursuing such promises and policies that are sub-judice is a clear demonstration of a disregard for the legal processes in our country,” they added.

