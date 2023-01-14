HamberMenu
Veterans Day 2023 organised

January 14, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Veterans Day 2023 was celebrated at Mukhtiyar Hall Secunderabad under the aegis of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) headquarters on Saturday. Over 500 veterans participated in the event. The focus of the event was to update the veterans on SPARSH, latest ECHS policies and welfare measures sponsored by the government, Army headquarters and Kendriya Sainik Board. SM Offg GOC TASA Brig. K Somashankar, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) N.A.K Browne, Lt Gen (Retd) Hari Prasad addressed the veterans and conveyed greetings. A lunch was organised in the honour of the veterans.

