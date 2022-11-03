Veteran Journalist G.S. Varadachari passes away

Goverdhana Sundara Varadachari, eminent Editor and journalism teacher, died on Thursday following a brief illness at the KIMS Hospital. He was 90 and leaves behind two sons, two daughters and a large number of relatives and friends. Born in Armoor in Nizamabad district in 1932, Varadachari started his journalistic career as sub-editor in Andhra Janata in 1956 before moving to Andhra Bhoomi five years later to serve as News Editor for two decades. He was Assistant Editor, Eenadu until 1988 when he branched out into journalism teaching. He was charged with setting up the Department of Journalism at the Telugu University as its head and post-retirement, continued as visiting faculty. He was appointed Ombudsman of the Telugu TV channel, HMTV. Varadachari had also taught at different universities in the State and written course content for them. A father-figure, GSV, as he was known among his friends, authored a number of books on journalism, besides autobiography. He was president of the AP Union of Working Journalists, founder-member of the Press Club of Hyderabad, president of Journalists Housing Cooperative Society and secretary of Film Critics Association. He was founder-president of the Veteran Journalists Association. Varadachari was recipient of several awards and felicitations, important among them being Patrakar Siromani (Kolkata), honorary doctorate of Telugu University, State government award for outstanding contribution to Journalism, and Narla Venkateswara Rao award. Dasu Kesava Rao, president, and Konda Lakshmana Rao, secretary, Veteran Journalists Association, expressed deep sorrow at the demise of Varadachari who had served as its president till recently. They recalled Varadachari’s outstanding contribution to journalism in general and to the Veteran Journalists Association in particular. The Association felicitated Varadachari recently and to mark the occasion brought out a special volume titled ‘Parinatha Paatrikeyam – G. S. Varadachari’. Last writes will be performed on Friday at Panjagutta crematorium.

Ministers V. Prashanth Reddy, E. Dayakar Rao, Rajya Sabha member V. Ravichandra condoled the death of Varadachary. They have recalled the services extended by Varadachary to the field of journalism.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed condolences on the passing away of senior journalist GS Varadachari. He said that Varadachari, who hailed from Nizamabad district, extended service to journalism over four decades. The Chief Minister conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.

K L Reddy dead

Another veteran journalist Kancharla Lakshma Reddy passed at the age of 92 years on Wednesday. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed condolences on the demise of the senior journalist. He remembered the selfless services rendered to the press field by K L Reddy, who hailed from the erstwhile Nalgonda district. The Chief Minister expressed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members and relatives.