Veteran economist B.P.R. Vithal passes away at 93

Hyderabad

19 June 2020 11:14 IST

B.P.R. Vithal, former IAS officer of the 1950 batch, passed away here early on Friday. He was 93.

He is survived by wife Seshu, daughter Nivedita Kumar, sons Sanjaya Baru and Chaitanya Baru.

Mr. Sanjaya Baru was adviser to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Mr. Vithal was Secretary, Finance and Planning, government of Andhra Pradesh, from 1972 to 1982 and Deputy Chairman, State Planning Board, and Member, Tenth Finance Commission. He was also Chairman, Expenditure Commission, government of Kerala. He had a brief stint at the International Monetary Fund as fiscal adviser to the governments of Sudan and Malawi. He established the Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad.

In 1942, Mr. Vithal quit his under-graduate studies at Nizam College, Hyderabad, attended the Quit India session of the Indian National Congress in Mumbai and involved himself in the national movement. On Gandhiji’s advice, written on a postcard that Mr. Vithal preserved with care, he returned to his studies at Chennai where he was the first Indian president of the MCC students’ union to fly the Indian tricolor.

Mr. Vithal has many publications to his credit. His essay titled “The Telangana Surpluses: A Case Study” played an influential role in shaping the demand for a separate State of Telangana. In 1960, he was deputed to be Registrar of the Osmania University.

After retirement, he was associated with many social organisations and causes, including the Nizam's trust, Hyderabad Literary Society and Jana Vignana Vedika.

CM’s condolence

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Mr. Vithal. He recalled the services rendered by Mr. Vithal as the longest serving Finance and Planning Secretary, Vice-Chairman of the A.P. Planning and Development Board in the united A.P., Adviser International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Member of the Tenth Finance Commission. The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.