Veteran Congress leader Veerappa Moily to be presented Sadbhavana award

Veteran Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily has been selected for Sadbhavana award to be presented on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhava Yatra on Tuesday.

Former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi hoisted the Congress flag and commenced his Sadbhavana Yatra in the twin cities on the same day in 1990 to promote sadbhavana among various sections of the society.

The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration committee had been organising programmes at the historic Charminar, the venue from where late Rajiv Gandhi started his Sadbhavana yatra 31 years ago, and honouring a prominent personality with Sadbhavana award is been part of it.

Dr. Moily had been selected in recognition of his services in social, political and literary fields. His book Bahubali Ahimsadigvijayam on Gometeshwara won the Sahitya Academy award in 2020 and another work Sri Ramayana Mahanveshanam got 21st Moortidevi award of Bharatiya Gnanapith Trust and also Saraswati Samman – 2014. The Parliamentary standing committee on finance chaired by Dr, Moily was conferred Sansad Ratna award in 2017 and 2018.

The Sadbhavana commemoration committee would present the award to Dr. Moily at Charminar on Tuesday.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy would hoist the Congress party flag and AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore would be the chief guest on the occasion.