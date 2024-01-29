Former APCC chief Narsa Reddy no more

January 29, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - HYDERABAD:

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief P. Narsa Reddy passed at the age of 92 in Hyderabad on Monday.

The senior Congress leader hailed from Nirmal of erstwhile Adilabad district. He obtained the Law degree from Osmania University.

The senior Congress leader entered the State Assembly first in 1962 and won again in 1967 and 1972 from Nirmal constituency. He was the Irrigation Minister in Jalagam Vengal Rao Cabinet in 1977-78 and also held the Revenue and Legislative Affairs portfolio. He was elected as an MLC in 1981. Narsa Reddy also had a stint as an MP from Adilabad Lok Sabha seat from 1989 to 1991. He was member of Parliamentary consultative committees.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release from the Congress party said that the mortal remains of late Narsa Reddy would be brought to Gandhi Bhavan, the party headquarters in Hyderabad for the partymen and others to pay their last respects. The mortal remains would taken to Mahaprasthanam for last rites at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Congress leaders condoled the death of the veteran leader and recalled his services to the party. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that Narsa Reddy rendered services to the people as an MP, MLA and MLC. The services of the senior Congress leader as PCC Chief and Minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh were commendable. The CM said that Narsa Reddy’s experiences is a guiding force to the Congress and the demise of the senior leader is a big loss to the party.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the late leader was people’s man and one with utmost integrity in public life. Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar condoled the death of senior leader.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.