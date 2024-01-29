GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former APCC chief Narsa Reddy no more

January 29, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Former APCC chief and ex-Minister P. Narsa Reddy

Former APCC chief and ex-Minister P. Narsa Reddy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief P. Narsa Reddy passed at the age of 92 in Hyderabad on Monday.

The senior Congress leader hailed from Nirmal of erstwhile Adilabad district. He obtained the Law degree from Osmania University.

The senior Congress leader entered the State Assembly first in 1962 and won again in 1967 and 1972 from Nirmal constituency. He was the Irrigation Minister in Jalagam Vengal Rao Cabinet in 1977-78 and also held the Revenue and Legislative Affairs portfolio. He was elected as an MLC in 1981. Narsa Reddy also had a stint as an MP from Adilabad Lok Sabha seat from 1989 to 1991. He was member of Parliamentary consultative committees.

A release from the Congress party said that the mortal remains of late Narsa Reddy would be brought to Gandhi Bhavan, the party headquarters in Hyderabad for the partymen and others to pay their last respects. The mortal remains would taken to Mahaprasthanam for last rites at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Congress leaders condoled the death of the veteran leader and recalled his services to the party. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that Narsa Reddy rendered services to the people as an MP, MLA and MLC. The services of the senior Congress leader as PCC Chief and Minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh were commendable. The CM said that Narsa Reddy’s experiences is a guiding force to the Congress and the demise of the senior leader is a big loss to the party.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the late leader was people’s man and one with utmost integrity in public life. Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar condoled the death of senior leader.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.