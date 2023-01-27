Veteran actor Jamuna who defined an era, passes away

January 27, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Legendary Telugu actor Jamuna passed away on Friday morning at her residence due to age-related issues. She was 86. She is survived by her children Vamsee Juluri, a media professional, and Sravanthi Juluri, an artist. There was an outpouring of grief, memories as people across the two Telugu States learnt about the news. Later in the evening, her body was cremated in the presence of her family members.

Jamuna was among the last surviving actors of Missamma (1955) in Telugu, which is considered her ninth movie. She began her career nearly 71 years ago with Puttillu in 1952. But her most memorable roles were alongside Savitri including Missamma, Gundamma Katha, Donga Ramudu, Appu Chesi Pappu Kudu, and Mooga Mansulu. She acted in Tamil and Hindi movies as well and snagged a Filmfare award for her role in 1967 Sunil Dutt-starrer Milan. According to one estimate, she acted in nearly 200 movies.

After playing the leading lady in many movies, she began essaying character roles.

Though born in Hampi in present day Karnataka, she did her primary schooling in a village in Guntur district. Jamuna had a successful stint, albeit a brief one, with politics when she got elected to the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket from Rajahmundry in 1989. She lost the election in 1991 and did not contest again.

Politicians, film personalities and people who came in contact with her took to social media to share their feelings.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed their condolences to the family members of the actor. “Heart broken to hear about the demise of Jamuna garu . Condolences to the family , near & dear . Her contribution in the era of classical Telugu cinema can never be forgotten,” wrote actor Allu Arjun on Twitter.

Other actors including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu joined in condoling the death of the legendary actress.