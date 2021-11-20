Veteran actor hospitalised, critical

HYDERABAD

20 November 2021 20:11 IST

Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Saturday morning in a critical condition. The hospital administration said he is in severe septic shock, and has suffered multi-organ failure.

The actor had been on respiratory support and tracheotomy at home post COVID. “His condition is very critical and the expected outcome is very poor,” informed the hospital’s administration.

Advertising

Advertising