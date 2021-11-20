TelanganaHYDERABAD 20 November 2021 20:11 IST
Veteran actor hospitalised, critical
Updated: 20 November 2021 20:19 IST
Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Saturday morning in a critical condition. The hospital administration said he is in severe septic shock, and has suffered multi-organ failure.
The actor had been on respiratory support and tracheotomy at home post COVID. “His condition is very critical and the expected outcome is very poor,” informed the hospital’s administration.
