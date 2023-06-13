Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy’ to batter Gujarat as high waves warning issued for entire west coast

June 13, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

High waves which can reach upto 9.2 metres, Gale speed wings which can touch upto 160 kmph, storm surge of upto three metres and heavy rainfall has been forecast across Gujarat including Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts in a joint bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and India National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) on Tuesday afternoon (June 13.)

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Biparjoy” over northeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea moved nearly north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past six-hours and lay centred at 8.30 hours over the same region about 280 km southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka.

It is very likely to move nearly northwards till midnight, then move northnortheastwards and cross Saurashtra, Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) around evening June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

High wave/ocean state alert/warning information has been issued for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa Karnataka Kerala and Lakshadweep. The high waves are to wary from five metres across the Mahastra coast to 3.5 metres across Karnataka and Kerala coasts.

The bulletin once again warned of damage to houses, roads, power lines, telephone poles, standing crops, plantations, railway network and major flooding of low lying areas in the areas of Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh and Rajkot districts of Gujarat. Small boats and country crafts may get detached from moorings and visibility is to be severely affected due to salt spray.

It has recommended avoiding motor boats and small ships movements, evacuation from coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch, judicious regulation of rail and road traffic and people in affected areas to remain indoors. Tourism activities should also be restricted over these areas.