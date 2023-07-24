HamberMenu
Very heavy rain forecast for Telangana

Southwest Monsoon has been normal with very heavy rainfall occurring at isolated places across the State

July 24, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The cyclonic circulation lies over West-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 24 hours and this system is likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region around July 26 before moving slowly west-northwestwards across north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, said IMD – India Meteorological Department on Monday.

It has forecast extremely heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon and Siddipet districts.

Heavy Rain is very likely to occur at a few places in Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana.

Southwest Monsoon has been otherwise ‘normal’ with very heavy rainfall occurring at isolated places in Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally and Adilabad districts. Luxettipet (Mancherial) 12 cm, Kasipet 11 cm, Mancherial 9 cm, Dharmapuri, Velagatoor 9 cm, (Jagtial) 9 cm, Dandepalle (Mancherial) 9 cm and Manthani (Peddapalli) 8 cm received heavy rainfall.

Forecast for the twin cities is generally cloudy sky with rain with maximum temperatures likely to remain around a maximum of 27° C and a minimum of 23° C.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) informed that Dandumailaram in Rangareddy and Mukundapuram received about 7 cm rain towards dusk while within the city Charminar received 5.6 cm, Saroornagar 5.1 cm, Rajendranagar 4.9 cm, Secunderabad and Khairatabad 4.8 cm and Bhadurpura 4.7 cm.

