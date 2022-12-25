ADVERTISEMENT

Versatile actor Chalapati Rao dies, creating a mark for himself in the industry

December 25, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Hyderabad

The actor’s last rites are likely to be held on Wednesday

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Chalapati Rao

Veteran actor Chalapati Rao, known for his villainous and comic roles, passed away on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 78 and is survived by three children including actor-director Ravi Babu, with whom the late actor was staying.

His last rites are likely to be performed on Wednesday after the arrival of his daughters, who are settled in the USA.

Born as Tammareddy Chalapati Rao in Pamarru mandal of the present-day Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh on May 8, 1944, he made his film debut in 1966 in the popular and highly successful film ‘Gudachari 116’ that pioneered the spy thrillers in the Telugu film industry. The film also gave a new turn to the career of lead actor Krishna, who passed away recently. Chalapati Rao’s death comes just two days after the legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away.

Known for his versatile roles, Chalapati Rao made a mark in his career in films from the black and white era to the digital era, starting with small villainous roles and ending it with character roles in the last decade. He made a huge impression with comic roles for over two decades, reflecting his versatility. He is one of the few actors who acted with three generations of top stars over five decades.

The legendary N.T. Rama Rao is said to have encouraged him in his early journey and later offered him important roles in the mythological films he produced and directed. Mr. Chalapati Rao is one of the few actors who could carry off any mythological role with ease, given his towering personality and command over the Telugu language. After Kaikala Satyanarayana, he is perhaps the only actor who impressed the Telugu film lovers in the Yama Dharmaraja role.

He acknowledged that the role as Nagarjuna’s father in the superhit of 90s ‘Ninne Pelladutha’ brought him acceptance among the Telugu audience in the soft character roles. He also produced a few films during his five-decade career. Industry insiders say he always believed that the industry provided opportunities for everyone who was willing to work hard.

Politicians, actors, and celebrities condoled his death on their social media handles recalling his contribution to the industry as an actor and also as a human being. Megastar Chiranjeevi said he was saddened by the news and described him as an exceptional actor who won the hearts of Telugu people with his unique style. Junior N.T.R. tweeted saying the Nandamuri family lost a family member. “Chalapati Rao’s untimely death has left me deeply saddened. Since the time of our grandfather, Chalapati Rao was dear to our family.” he tweeted. Mohan Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Jagapathi Babu, and Allari Naresh were among who tweeted.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy also condoled the death saying the film industry lost a great actor.

