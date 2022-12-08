Verify weapon licences, background of security personnel: Police Commissioner

December 08, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Thursday assured banks, cash management companies and others that weapon licences and background verification of personnel would be done at the earliest, even as he cautioned them to follow guidelines as prescribed by government agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Anand was speaking at a meeting on Thursday with stakeholders to underscore the importance and sensitise them in connection with the prevailing norms on arms licencing.

“Security guards, preferably ex-servicemen and armed forces, who are entrusted with the arms and ammunition for guarding the premises or property of the company should be enrolled as retainers in the arms license applied by the banks and cash logistics industry,” Mr Anand was quoted as saying. He also cautioned them against hiring armed security guards through a third-party agency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr Anand also flagged the threat of illicit weapons and their usage by some private security firms and their clientele which included banks, and cash management companies. This was identified during the probe of an illicit arms racket by the Task Force.

In attendance at the meeting were representatives of banks, private security agencies, cash management companies, and Reserve Bank of India officials who were apprised of types of arms licenses, Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines on arms handling, and PSARA norms

“With all stakeholders agreeing to comply with norms, the city police has fixed a two-month timeline and urged all the stakeholders to expedite the formal process of procuring arms licenses, retainers licenses, purchase of weapons, training of guards in collaboration with ISW and their deployment to the required areas,” a press release stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US