Verify weapon licences, background of security personnel: Police Commissioner

December 08, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Thursday assured banks, cash management companies and others that weapon licences and background verification of personnel would be done at the earliest, even as he cautioned them to follow guidelines as prescribed by government agencies.

Mr Anand was speaking at a meeting on Thursday with stakeholders to underscore the importance and sensitise them in connection with the prevailing norms on arms licencing.

“Security guards, preferably ex-servicemen and armed forces, who are entrusted with the arms and ammunition for guarding the premises or property of the company should be enrolled as retainers in the arms license applied by the banks and cash logistics industry,” Mr Anand was quoted as saying. He also cautioned them against hiring armed security guards through a third-party agency.

Mr Anand also flagged the threat of illicit weapons and their usage by some private security firms and their clientele which included banks, and cash management companies. This was identified during the probe of an illicit arms racket by the Task Force.

In attendance at the meeting were representatives of banks, private security agencies, cash management companies, and Reserve Bank of India officials who were apprised of types of arms licenses, Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines on arms handling, and PSARA norms

“With all stakeholders agreeing to comply with norms, the city police has fixed a two-month timeline and urged all the stakeholders to expedite the formal process of procuring arms licenses, retainers licenses, purchase of weapons, training of guards in collaboration with ISW and their deployment to the required areas,” a press release stated.