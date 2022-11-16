Verification of voters in Mahabubnagar - Rangareddy -Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency progressing briskly: CEO

Enquiry and verification of voters of the Mahabubnagar - Rangareddy - Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency is progressing at a brisk pace with the election authority receiving 25,337 applications for enrolment as voters.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said these applications were under process and the draft electoral roll for the constituency would be published on November 23.
Trending
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
- ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide
The assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) would assign the forms to the field officers – Mandal Revenue Officers / deputy commissioners and they would in turn verify the claims made in the application to ascertain as to whether the district education officer had countersigned the application along with supporting documents like proof of residence.
The verified applications would be sent to AEROs and then to the Electoral Registration Officers along with their comment for the final decision on enrolment.
ADVERTISEMENT