Verification of voters in Mahabubnagar - Rangareddy -Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency progressing briskly: CEO

November 16, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

He cautions officials to be vigilant on false declarations 

The Hindu Bureau

Enquiry and verification of voters of the Mahabubnagar - Rangareddy - Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency is progressing at a brisk pace with the election authority receiving 25,337 applications for enrolment as voters.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said these applications were under process and the draft electoral roll for the constituency would be published on November 23.

The assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) would assign the forms to the field officers – Mandal Revenue Officers / deputy commissioners and they would in turn verify the claims made in the application to ascertain as to whether the district education officer had countersigned the application along with supporting documents like proof of residence.

The verified applications would be sent to AEROs and then to the Electoral Registration Officers along with their comment for the final decision on enrolment.

