December 29, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Government on Thursday appointed Dr. Samudrala Venugopala Chary chairman of Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation (TSIDC) with immediate effect. According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Mr. Chary has been appointed chairman with a term of two years. He instructed the authorities of Irrigation Department to provide him office accommodation, vehicle, staff and other amenities from the date of assumption of charge.