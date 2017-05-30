Venue getting ready for Rahul’s visit

The Ambedkar Stadium in the district headquarters is abuzz with activity since the past three days.

This is the same venue where late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had addressed a public meeting in 1978. Now, the Congress leaders believe the stadium would bring luck to the party in the coming elections.

Arrangements are being made to erect huge cut-outs of party leaders. A large number of workers are involved in erecting the cut-outs on either side of the stage, which can accommodate as many as 120 persons, who were approved by the Special Protect Group (SPG) that provides security for Z and Z Plus category VIPs.

The stage is being erected at seven feet height with 40 feet length and 120 feet width.

Cavalcade

According to former whip T. Jayaprakash Reddy, All India Congress Committee (AICC) vice-president Rahul Gandhi would arrive at Sangareddy Inspection Bungalow at 5 p.m. on June 1. At about 5.30 p.m., he would leave for the Ambedkar Stadium in a procession.

All the other VIPs would be allowed from the rear side of the ground. Mr. Rahul would participate in an Iftar party in view of the ongoing Ramzan. Meanwhile, a 15-member team from Delhi headed by a Superintendent of Police has arrived here and security arrangements are being supervised by it. On Tuesday, party leaders Rama Chandra Kuntia, V. Hanumantha Rao and Sarve Satyanarayana visited the ground.