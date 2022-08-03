Venkata Reddy seeks apology from Revanth over his ‘brand and brandy’ remark

August 03, 2022 22:16 IST

Congress MP from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkata Reddy demanded an apology from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy for making ‘derogatory’ remarks against him and his family while criticising his younger brother Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who resigned from the party.

Mr. Venkata Reddy took objection to bringing his family name with some unpalatable remarks and said it was not fair to criticise him or his family if his brother has left the party. “I have been in the Congress for 34 years and it was an insult to speak in such a language against me,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday remarked: “I don’t understand any brand or brandy shop” while linking the word ‘brandy’ to the ‘Komatireddy brand’, a term used to describe the Komatireddy brothers in Telangana politics.

Mr. Venkata Reddy was angry over the remarks and found them derogatory and warned that he should not be provoked with such cheap comments. “Revanth Reddy can criticise my brother but bringing my family into it is objectionable.”