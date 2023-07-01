HamberMenu
Venkaiah Naidu unveils wooden image of Lord Vishnu

Former Vice President calls upon people to preserve our rich heritage

July 01, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The sculpture in wood of Ananta Seshasayana Sri Maha Vishnu.  

The sculpture in wood of Ananta Seshasayana Sri Maha Vishnu.   | Photo Credit: Serish Nanisetti

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday unveiled one of the largest wooden carvings of Ananta Seshasayana Shri Maha Vishnumurthy in Hyderabad. Unveiling the carving on the premises of Anuradha Timbers International at Bowenpally, Mr. Naidu said it is important to preserve the art forms of India. “The tree took hundred of years to grow up and it has come here.  This has been turned into a wonderful piece of art, that shows Lord Vishnu as the ruler of the world. We should pass down such artistic achievement to our future generations,” said Mr. Naidu about the 21-foot long carving in wood that shows Lord Vishnu in a reclining pose on a coiled snake.

“What I wish everyone should do is to preserve our civilisation, our art wealth, our sculptural wealth, our music, our literature, all these we must pass down to future generations. Which are: our tradition, our language, our games, our songs, our language which shouldn’t be forgotten,” said Mr. Naidu while appreciating the artistes who carved the log of wood into a piece of art.

