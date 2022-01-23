Venkaiah Naidu tests COVID positive

Vice-President, who was to participate in R-Day parade, will remain in home isolation now

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu who was in Hyderabad, tested positive for COVID, his Secretariat tweeted.

Ahead of his departure for New Delhi to participate in Republic Day parade, Mr. Naidu underwent the test when he was detected with COVID. This is the second time that he has tested positive. He was positive for COVID earlier in September.

The tweet further said that Mr. Naidu decided to remain in home isolation here for a week. He advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.