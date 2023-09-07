HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Venkaiah Naidu supports simultaneous elections, says frequent polls will impede progress

The former Vice President of India said he finds no fault in renaming India as Bharat and says the country is known as Bharat since time immemorial 

September 07, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu speaks to the media at his residence, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu speaks to the media at his residence, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, September 6, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has strongly supported simultaneous elections for Parliament and State Assembles as “frequent polls will become an impediment for the country’s progress”. Simultaneous elections will also help ease the financial burden on the exchequer, he said.

In an informal chat here on Wednesday, he said that there was nothing wrong in using the name ‘Bharat’ instead of India as the country has been known by that name since time immemorial. Mr. Naidu however, opined that there should be a meaningful and thorough debate on the subject.

He said that he preferred the principle of ‘one-nation, one-election’ in view of the recommendations made by the Election Commission, Law Commission and Parliamentary standing committee, as also the cost saving factor. There used to be simultaneous elections to both Parliament and State Assemblies till 1971, but the practice ended due to various reasons, he said.

He said that there was no need for unnecessary controversies in a democracy where there were bound to be differences. “But, we must evolve into a consensus after thorough debate and move on,” he said, adding that frequent elections would mean that the governments of the day would not be able to take firm decisions in the larger interests of people. “I personally feel that we must go by the principle of ‘one-nation, one-election’,” he said.

On renaming the country as Bharat, he said that the Constitution made mention that “India, that is Bharat”. “There was much debate in the Constituent Assembly on the issue and the two (India and Bharat) are interchangeable”, he said. “The word India came into parlance as it was named so by foreigners”.

On the defection of elected representatives from one party to another, he favoured necessary amendments to the Anti-Defection Law for addressing the issue. Asked about the passage of the long-pending women’s reservation bill, he said it had been long overdue and there should be an early conclusion to the issue.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / election

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.