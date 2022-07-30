Venkaiah Naidu launches HPS Ramanthapur golden jubilee celebrations

July 30, 2022 19:29 IST

Flags off Golden Jubilee Wing and the Mathan Sports Arena

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday launched the golden jubilee celebrations of Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur, and flagged off two futuristic initiatives – Golden Jubilee Wing and the Mathan Sports Arena.

He was accompanied by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and MLA B. Subash Reddy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his typical affable style, Mr. Naidu interacted with the students and staff of the school and appreciated the institution which has a vision that carves the destiny of thousands of students and made a mark and earned a name for itself.

He urged the students to love and live with nature and stressed on their duty towards the nation and recapitulated the essence of Bharatiya Jeevana Paddhathi.

Hyderabad Public School Ramanthapur is set to complete 50 years on August 16. As an institution whose vision is “to nurture all to soar, lead and serve”, the school has nurtured several young minds who have gone on to become successful doctors, entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, scientists, engineers, public servants and many more.

Speaking on the occasion, principal Narsimha Reddy said the school has always been known for its sprawling campus and high quality curricular and co-curricular facilities that inspire our students and teachers to aspire for excellence. In line with our mission to be the gold standard in school education, the two new initiatives will raise the bar for excellence in curricular and co-curricular facilities in the country.

Commemorating the golden jubilee of the school, a series of developmental and celebratory events are planned aimed at strengthening the school’s pursuit in imparting education and all-round personality growth of its students.