Venkaiah bats for speedy justice

The country as a whole has to introspect on the rising crimes against women, especially in the light of recent spree of rapes and burnings, as bringing a new Bill or a law alone will not solve any issue. Women have always been revered but there has been an erosion of our value system and culture over a period of time, said Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday.

“What is happening in the country is horrific. We do need stringent laws but also must ensure they are complied with by acting quickly on a complaint, conducting inquiry, trial and judgement as speedy justice is required if there is to be fear and also respect for the law,” he said.

The Vice-President was addressing the 140-odd All India Service and Central Civil Service Officer candidates from 23 States who had just completed 100 days of 94th Common Foundation Course conducted by the Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development (MCRHRD) Institute.

Fear of law

“Fear of law is getting diluted as it is not acting as per the demands of society. We need to have political will, administrative skill and then go for the kill,” he said with a flourish and advised the young officers to be “prompt in responding to the problems of the people”.

“A political democracy can be an effective democracy only when the people’s entitlements and grievances are addressed on time. There is no place for any kind of gender or social discrimination as it goes against our culture,” he reminded.

Apart from reminding the newbie civil servants about their duty towards the country, Mr. Naidu commented on the current socio, economic and political issues where he also called for inculcation of moral science education at the school level so that respect for women and the elderly is ingrained into the young minds.

Strong fundamentals

The Vice President pointed out that the common course for civil servants, hailing from diverse backgrounds, is meant to develop brotherhood among various services to function seamlessly. He also touched upon the economy and said that the country was affected due to the ‘global recession’ and exuded confidence it would bounce back as the “fundamentals are strong”.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu gave away awards to outstanding performers in academics and extra-curricular activities. Joint Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Rashmi Chowdhary and Director-General of MCRHRD B.P. Acharya gave a glimpse of the activities taken up during training. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali was present while Additional DG Harpreet Singh proposed the vote of thanks.