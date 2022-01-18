Vemulawada witnesses heavy rush of devotees

RAJANNA SIRCILLA

18 January 2022 01:17 IST

Temple nets a total revenue of ₹15.03 lakh on Sunday

With the Sammakka-Sarakka jatara at Medaram in Mulugu district just less than a month away, the pilgrim turnout at the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada recorded a sudden increase on Monday.

In tune with an age-old practice, many devotees visited the historic temple in Vemulawada on Monday ahead of their planned pilgrimage to Medaram next month to participate in Sammakka-Sarakka jatara, sources said.

The temple has been witnessing heavy rush of pilgrims for the past few days.

Advertising

Advertising

The temple netted a total revenue of Rs 15.03 lakh from all sources including hundi offerings and sale of “Kode Mokku” tickets on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Special Grade Deputy Collector L Ramadevi took charge as Executive Officer of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Monday.

The temple employees’ association president U Chandrasekhar and honorary president S Sriramulu, among others were present on the occasion.