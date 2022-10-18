Vemulawada municipal commissioner lands in ACB net

The Hindu Bureau RAJANNA SIRCILLA
October 18, 2022 22:03 IST

Vemulawada Municipal Commissioner Enuganti Shyam Sunder Rao was caught “red-handed” by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from a civil contractor in exchange for an official favour in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught Mr Rao while “receiving” the bribe amount from the complainant Sunkari Mahesh of Achannapally village of Vemulawada mandal for giving extension of time to execute some civic infrastructure works in the temple town, sources said.

It may be mentioned that two employees of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation were trapped by the ACB officials when they allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹15,000 from a resident of Nizampura Colony in Warangal a week ago..

