Telangana

Vemulawada municipal commissioner lands in ACB net

Vemulawada Municipal Commissioner Enuganti Shyam Sunder Rao was caught “red-handed” by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from a civil contractor in exchange for an official favour in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught Mr Rao while “receiving” the bribe amount from the complainant Sunkari Mahesh of Achannapally village of Vemulawada mandal for giving extension of time to execute some civic infrastructure works in the temple town, sources said.

It may be mentioned that two employees of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation were trapped by the ACB officials when they allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹15,000 from a resident of Nizampura Colony in Warangal a week ago..


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2022 10:05:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/vemulawada-municipal-commissioner-lands-in-acb-net/article66027799.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY