Vemulawada MLA appointed as chief advisor agriculture affairs, with Cabinet rank

August 30, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has appointed Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh as chief advisor (agriculture).

Dr. Ramesh had been appointed in the rank of Cabinet Minister for a period of five years, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said in the orders issued on Wednesday, adding the terms of conditions of the appointment would be issued separately. The appointment assumes significance as Dr. Ramesh’s name did not figure in the list of MLA candidates for the ensuing elections announced by BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BRS president said he had not been accommodated as a resolution to his nationality status was pending. The MLA reportedly expressed displeasure over the denial and was said to be exploring options on his future course of action when the Chief Minister had announced his appointment as an advisor with Cabinet rank.

Dr. Ramesh called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan to thank Mr. Rao for the opportunity given to him. Speaking on the occasion, he said Telangana overcame the decades-long crisis it had been facing in just 10 years of its formation and this was possible with the leadership of the Chief Minister.

The visionary approach of the Chief Minister ensured that the State stood as a role model for the country in agricultural policies and their implementation. With the State gearing up to meet future challenges, he said he would fulfil the responsibility entrusted to him wit commitment.