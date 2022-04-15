Vemulawada man expert in both Agamam and Sthapatyam 

Unique World Records recognises his feat

Unique World Records recognises his feat

According to Indian culture, ‘Agamam’ means ways to perform the ‘puja vidhi’ (Vaidik system) in temples. It is an expertise known only to a very few people.

‘Sthapatyam’, on the other hand, means temple architecture, mostly used in reference to those who construct and design temples, following religious protocols. A person who studies Sthapatyam is called a ‘Sthapathi’.

High concentration and years of dedication are needed to become an expert in one of the two fields. Bagging a world record as a mark of recognition is something that Chamarthi Balabhaskaran Sthapathi, presently working as an assistant Sthapathi at Vemulawada Temple Area Development Authority (VTADA), has achieved.

In February, Unique World Records Limited had recognised him as the world’s first Shilpa and Agama Shastra Sthapathi.

Mr. Balabhaskaran was born on February 23, 1986, at Balaseema village, Narasannapeta mandal of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, to a family of Pancharaathra Srivaishnava with proud parents Chamarthi Jaggappalaachaarya and Padmapriya.

The family deals with Agama Shastra for generations. His great grandfather Chamarthi Rajyanrusimha Battachaarya and grandfather Venkatarama Bhattacharya served the Kodandrama Swamy temple in the village. His father Jaggappalaachaarya had served as an advisor in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

Mr. Balabhaskaran started learning the shastra from his grandfather and father at an early age and took professional education on Panchasukthaalu, Vishnusahasram, Lakshmi Ashtotharam, Saathumorai, and Nithyaarchana. After completing his Intermediate, he joined the sculpture course at Sri Venkateshwara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture, being run by the TTD.

“For four years, I had studied temple architecture, and various architectural styles from the Vijayanagaram, Chola, Pallava, Kakatiya and Hoysala dynasties. I also studied Kaashyapa shilpa shaasthram, Ayaadi Ganitham, Rupa dhyaanam, Samskrutham, Prathima Lakshana shasthram, Prasaada lakshana shasthram, history of Lalitha Kalalu and got through the examinations in first class in 2009. Since then, I am participating in Agama, Shilpa Prathishtaadhi, Yagna and Yaaga rituals,” he told The Hindu.

He had supervised Vaastu shastra, and also performed Prathishtaadi programmes for 132 temples under the supervision of his father, in AP and even in other States.

“I have completed both the courses. I am the first person in the world to have completed both. The Unique World Records Limited has recognised the feat and communicated to me,” said Mr. Balabhaskaran, adding that these two were the two pillars for a Hindu temple system.