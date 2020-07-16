Vemulawada is now a revenue division

Continuing with the reforms to take administration to the doorsteps of the people, the government has created a new revenue division Vemulawada. Carved out from the erstwhile Sircilla division, the new division will have six mandals under its jurisdiction — Vemulawada, Vemulawada (rural), Chandurthi, Boinpalli, Konaraopet and Rudrangi.
The new revenue mandal had been created in line with the provisions under Section 3 of The Telangana Districts (Formation) Act, 1974 in the interest of better administration and development of the area concerned. The new revenue division had been created after taking into consideration objections and suggestions from the stakeholders of the area concerned. The order said the creation of the new revenue division would not, however, have any effect on the jurisdiction of the Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad and Gram Panchayats under the new revenue division and they would continue to function as usual.
Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for creating the new mandal and said this would pave the way for the all-round development of the area which was a major pilgrimage attraction.
